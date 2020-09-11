KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A telethon Friday will benefit area first responders by raising funds to help pay for critical equipment.
HeroFund USA is a local 501c3 which serves first-responder departments throughout Missouri and Kansas.
In the past couple of years, it provided funding for new safety equipment for 27 departments and supported 16 families after a line of duty death or critical injury.
The money raised by the HeroFund USA telethon will help departments metro-wide buy important safety gear like bullet-proof vests, helmets, water rescue equipment, thermal imaging cameras and more.
To donate to the telethon, you can call 816-508-1207 or text HEROFUND to 44321. 100% of their public support and fundraising event income being used in support of the mission services.
