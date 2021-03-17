KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Soon, the Buck O’Neil Bridge coming into downtown won't look anything like what you see now.
Plans to change it have been underway for a while, and we're finally seeing what the new bridge will look like.
The Missouri Department of Transportation revealed new artist renderings of the bridge. After MoDOT posted the images on social media, it seems most people don't approve.
Watch: Take a virtual tour of the new Buck O'Neil Bridge. Look for better access btw KC and the Northland, bike-ped and trail connections and much more. For complete details of the project---> https://t.co/Xi4lQR0W5z pic.twitter.com/gu0eph3AQ2— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 24, 2021
Construction of the new bridge is scheduled to start in late fall of this year and be finished by late fall of 2024.
