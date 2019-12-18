HENRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 17-year-old has been has been charged with kidnapping and burglary after allegedly breaking into an elderly woman’s house and tying her up while burglarizing the place.
Colby Thornton has been charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and stealing. His bond has been set at $250,000, and he remains in custody at the Henry County Detention Center.
Deputies were called about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to Olive Street in Calhoun regarding a home invasion. At the home, the elderly homeowner told deputies that people had entered her home, tied her up and left with her purse and her vehicle.
Detectives responded to the scene to assist.
The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries.
Deputies located the victim's stolen vehicle and later responded to home home in Calhoun where Thornton was arrested on a 24-hour hold.
Additional suspects are being sought regarding this incident, deputies said.
