HENRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Abraham Gutierrez Ojeda is a 36-year-old male and is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 195 pounds.
Police said that Ojeda was last seen on Sunday, August 18, at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of NW Hwy 7, in the Creighton, Missouri, area. It is said that he is wearing a black, V-neck T-shirt, blue denim jeans and blue Nike tennis shoes.
He was driving a 2006 Pontiac Torrent SUV, black in color, with Wyandotte County, Kansas, registration plates and was in the company of an unknown white female subject, slender build, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall with long, stringy hair, who was reportedly from the Kansas City, Kansas area.
Officers said that Ojeda was meeting with a subject for a vehicle title exchange on Monday morning, August 19, however he never arrived for the exchange and has not been in contact with anyone, nor has he been able to be contacted since Sunday evening.
Police said that they pinged his phone on Monday, August 19, giving a last known location on East Lexington Street, in Independence, Missouri. The reported location of the title exchange was to occur around Independence Avenue and Benton Street in the Kansas City area.
If you have any information regarding the location of Ojeda, please contact Henry County Central Communications at (660) 885-5587 or your local law enforcement agency.
