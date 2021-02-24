FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Take 5 to Care and help raise money to grant wishes to kids battling critical illnesses.
KCTV5's Joe Chiodo is hosting the Make-A-Wish Foundation's "Evening with Nick Stellino."
Nick is a celebrity chef who will share his secrets to success and what inspires him to believe in the power of a wish!
He'll be joined by "Wish Kid" Noah. You can hear Noah's incredible fight to survive and help change more lives this Thursday, February 25, at 7 pm.
Buy tickets at EveningWithNick.com.
