KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A section of Westport was flooded this afternoon after a downpour led to Flash Flood Warnings being issued across the metro area.
Flash floods come in just as quickly as they go out and the one on Thursday sure left a mess out at Mill Street and Westport Road.
At 5 p.m., one could see the accumulation of debris all across the road and in a parking lot. Rocks, mud, and water were still scattered all over.
That side of Westport tends to be an area that experiences flash flooding whenever there's heavy rain.
KCTV5 News spoke to the owner of a nail salon nearby who said the water even made its way up inside their business. Water made its way about 5 feet inside the door.
They did have one customer at the time, but police asked for them all to leave. So, they had to cancel the rest of their appointments for the day.
Though nothing was damaged, the owner of Sassy Nails said this is something they have to worry about every time it rains.
“It affects my business,” Brandon Truong said. “Our customers felt scared and I’m worried about my business. If I plan to sell it, they could be scared to buy it. So, I hope the city can come and fix it.”
“We had a lot of appointments today,” he said. “We had to cancel all of our clients. We just hope they understand with the flooding.”
Also, before police could close off a section of the road in the area, a person did attempt to drive through it and got stuck.
A tow truck had to come and rescue that car. At one point they opened the door and water rushed out.
“You’ve heard it before,” the KCPD tweeted, “but please do not drive through high water. Just turn around. Your engine and first responders thank you.”
