LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Windy conditions caused a heat lamp to set a Lee's Summit chicken coop on fire Tuesday night, spreading to the home and causing heat and smoke damage.
Crews responded at 9:25 p.m. to NE Whitestone Drive just west of Todd George Parkway on a house fire. The person living there told crews that the fire was in the back of the house, and everyone was safely evacuated.
The fire was declared under control at 10:10 p.m., according to the Lee's Summit Fire Department.
Firefighters determined the fire began in the chicken coop near the back of the home. High winds caused a heat lamp to set the coop on fire. The fire then spread to the back of the ranch-style house. The fire eventually also spread into the kitchen and attic. The areas of the house not physically damaged by the fire itself sustained heat and smoke damage, according to the fire department.
The chickens died in the fire, but no people were hurt.
