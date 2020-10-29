KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Supporters of a proposed Kansas City Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer Commission -- LGBTQC -- said they were disappointed to hear they will have to wait until Dec. 2 to testify.
“I think we are all disappointed a little bit, but the city is in very busy times,” said community advocate Justice Horn. “We’re in challenging times, especially with the city and budgetary issues.”
If passed, the new ordinance will create an unpaid 13-member commission with experts on business, health, housing, public safety and one representative from each district.
Justice Horn is leading the push for this commission. He says LGBTQ voices are needed.
“It’s not only an opportunity for more LGBTQ representation in city government, but it’s an opportunity to advance LGBTQ policies here in our city,” Horn said.
In a Liberty, Missouri basement storefront Untamed Supply owner and candlemaker EJ Wood carefully pours wax into glass containers.
Wood lives in Kansas City and recently moved their business into a larger store outside the city. Wood said the addition of this commission is long overdue.
“The need has been there. This is not a new thing,” Wood said. “But that our city, and I’m so proud of Kansas City, is stepping up to the plate and creating that. Especially for queer youth and LGBTQ youth.”
Wood is a queer business owner. They said the added support during these tumultuous times is comforting.
“Especially in today’s climate where it’s feeling a little unsafe and very risky, to see that my city is trying to create a safe place for me makes me feel a little bit more at ease,” Wood said.
Horn compared the success of the Atlanta LGBTQ advisory board to the potential we have in Kansas City. Atlanta is considered the LGBTQ capital of the South.
“I want Kansas City to be that and more,” Horn said.
Wood, Horn and others hope the LGBTQ community can gain more support for the commission in the coming months.
“If we want to hear all people and understand all stories and be a better city, this is just one step towards that,” Wood said.
The ordinance goes before the City Council Dec. 2, 2020.
