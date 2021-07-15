KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Jackson County judge has set a hearing date that may determine the future of the Kansas City Police Department's budget.
A hearing in the lawsuit involving the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners and the city over police funding was held on Thursday.
During that hearing, a judge set Sept. 1, 2021 as the next hearing date.
The lawsuit was filed by the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city council passed two resolutions that removed $42 million from the police budget.
Under the ordinances approved by the council, the millions of dollars would be placed in a "Community Services & Prevention" fund.
Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Scmitt filed an amicus brief, arguing the changes to the police budget are illegal under state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.