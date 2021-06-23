LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Does context matter when a racial slur is used? That’s what’s at the heart of a hearing Wednesday night over whether a Lee’s Summit teacher and coach should be fired.
The teacher used the n-word in early May.
The district told the school board he should be fired. He asked for a public hearing before the board votes.
His lawyer argues the context matters and he should not lose his tenured job for it.
People who wanted to sit in the hearing to show their support for the teacher had to arrive an hour in advance for a lottery to get in. An online petition supporting him gathered a thousand signatures. Forty attended.
Teacher and coach Joe Oswald sat by his lawyer for what is like a court hearing, with witnesses and cross examination.
The district and teacher both agree about what happened at Pleasant Lea Middle School.
Oswald heard a student using the n-word and took her to the office, wrote up what they call ‘a green slip’ in which she admitted to specifics, and then read it back to her quoting the word. She was given a one-day suspension.
Brian Lindquist, the assistant principal of Pleasant Lea Middle School, described what she reported to him.
He said, “She told me that, in reading a green slip back to her, he read it. The n-word was said.”
The district’s HR director, Dr. David Carlson, described asking Oswald about it.
“And he said it was never okay to use that word, [that] it was a condescending, derogatory word that should never be used,” Carlson said. “He was upset that she had used the word. He was trying to be accurate.”
Oswald’s lawyer noted he’s been with the district for 27 years and has never been written up for any violation.
The district’s superintendent, Dr. David Buck, explained why he recommended termination.
“Because it’s wrong to say such things in front of students,” he said. “It’s always been wrong.”
He said, “It hurts kids. He said it in front of, to minority middle school kids.”
As of 10 p.m. and five hours into this, KCTV5 News has yet to hear from the witnesses to be called by Oswald’s lawyer.
The board is only gathering evidence tonight. They won’t be voting until next month.
