LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- When was the last time you talked with your parents before you met up with them for Thanksgiving? A survey by a company that writes family biographies says a quarter of Americans go more than a month without speaking with their folks, and now could be the best time to start gathering an oral history.
Lee’s Summit’s Magic Tree has something in common with most families. It’s modest, not majestic, but it’s colorful and there’s still something special about it.
“I think it’s a way to show how even though we all look different, and we all go in our different separate ways, we are all connected one way or another,” Jayden Eden from Independence said.
People are increasingly inspecting the branches of their family trees with DNA and ancestry sites.
KCTV5 News asked, “Have you ever done one of those DNA tests?” “Not yet. That’s something I’m going to ask Santa for, for Christmas this year,” Christopher Favro of Lee’s Summit said.
But it’s more than just names that make a family colorful.
People share stories all the time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. But biography service StoryTerrace says 19% of Americans surveyed can’t remember the last time they had a meaningful conversation with someone that wasn’t online. And more than half say the most interesting legacies they learn are around the Thanksgiving table.
“Two of my uncles, they’re twins, and both signed out of high school for the Chicago Cubs. Pitcher and catcher,” Jamie Wendal from Belton said.
“When your ancestors have already passed, like my grandfather passed, a lot of the history that he had went with him, so you miss out on a lot until you get your whole family together and then you’re talking…,” Lasha Lee of Independence said.
Talking with grandpas or dads or telling your own story. So ask questions, listen and you’ll probably find out everyone has a story. Maybe even one worth writing down or recording for your own memories and those who come after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.