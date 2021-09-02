Bat generic

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is warning residents to protect themselves from rabies after confirming a report of a rabid bat.

On Thursday, the health department said they'd received "lab confirmation" of a rabid bat within the county. They did not specify in their post which town or area the bat was from.

They say that it is common this time of year for a bat to end up in someone's home or yard. 

They ask Johnson County residents to keep themselves and their pets safe. 

"Vaccinate your pet against rabies," the health department says. "If you're not sure if you or your pet came into contact with a bat, call a pest control company or animal control and remove it and test for rabies." 

The health department said they can help you determine if you have been exposed to rabies. They can be reached at 913-826-1303. 

