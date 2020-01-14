KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An investigation has been launched into an apartment complex designed for the elderly.

It’s called Gabriel Tower and is located at 1600 Jackson in Kansas City, Missouri. Many who live there are handicapped, and have complained about the living conditions.

According to a Healthy Homes Rental Inspection Report given to KCTV5 News, most of those complaints were confirmed. But we’ve also learned this isn’t the first time the company who owns the building has had problems.

According to Rodney Brown, there is a rat problem in the apartment unit he lives in. He says he’s informed management staff of the problem and despite maintenance stuffing steal wool down the holes, and spraying in certain areas, he says it hasn’t been enough.

But that’s not his only issue.

“I’ve got a stove that don’t work. I was told by the manager that she doesn’t have any stoves to replace this,” Brown said.

The apartment Brown lives in is owned by a company called Millennia Housing Management based out of Ohio. Back in 2018, KCTV5 News covered a story about the Englewood Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri. There, renters had issues with black mold, leaking water and collapsed ceilings.

We also asked the Health Department how many times their Healthy Homes program has had to respond to complaints at apartments owned by Millenia Companies throughout Kansas City.

Since August 2018, they’ve had to respond to five separate apartment complexes, with 22 total complaints.

Millennia manages government subsidized housing nationwide. We did some digging, and there are news reports from across the country detailing multiple problems, citing Millennia.

“I don’t believe if the rest of the money that the state or government is paying the Millennial company, or whoever gets the additional funds to pay the rest of the rent that I qualify for, I don’t think they’d believe that we should be living, or I should be living under these conditions,” Brown said.

As for Brown, he’s just hoping something is done soon.

“At the end of the day, I still pay the rent. I didn’t sign up for this. And I damn sure didn’t sign up for that,” Brown said.

KCTV5 News did reach out to Millennia Housing Management who emailed back a detailed statement, saying the property management team is working closely with Mr. Brown on addressing the issues.