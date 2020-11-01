KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two people are seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night near North Chouteau Trafficway and North Belmont Avenue.
Kansas City police said a blue Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on North Belmont Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a southbound grey Chevy Malibu Maxx head-on.
The Mitsubishi had the driver and three children not wearing their seatbelts, a 3-year-old, 9-year-old and 12-year-old. Relatives responded to the scene and transported the children to an area hospital by private vehicle as they refused EMS at the scene, police said.
The driver was not injured and is under investigation for impairment.
The Chevy had a driver and front seat passenger, neither were wearing their seatbelts. Both received life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
The driver is also under investigation for impairment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.