KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed one person and injured three others.
Officers were called to Eastwood just east of Eastern for a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
They say the investigation determined that a Mercury sedan had been eastbound when it collided head-on with a Volkswagen sedan.
The driver and only occupant of the Mercury, identified as a 35-year-old Kansas City woman, died at the scene.
Three occupants in the Volkswagen were transported to area hospitals, the most serious of which was a 19-year-old woman who is listed as critical.
This is the 51st fatality of the year, compared with 36 for this date in 2019, and the second of the Independence Day Holiday counting period in Kansas City.
