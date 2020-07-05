GENERIC: police lights

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed one person and injured three others.

Officers were called to Eastwood just east of Eastern for a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say the investigation determined that a Mercury sedan had been eastbound when it collided head-on with a Volkswagen sedan.

The driver and only occupant of the Mercury, identified as a 35-year-old Kansas City woman, died at the scene.

Three occupants in the Volkswagen were transported to area hospitals, the most serious of which was a 19-year-old woman who is listed as critical.

This is the 51st fatality of the year, compared with 36 for this date in 2019, and the second of the Independence Day Holiday counting period in Kansas City.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.