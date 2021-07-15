KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A community is mourning the loss of two children in the Northland.

They were killed in a house fire near Avalon Street and NW 72nd Terr. on Wednesday morning.

The aunt of one of the children killed in the fire says 3-year-old Maximus Hardy was a big Daddy’s boy.

“Right now we are just all trying to stay strong, come together and be supportive for one another," said Tondav Hardy, the fire victim's sister. "That’s all we can do right now.”

His dad was released from the hospital Thursday morning after trying to save his children and his girlfriend’s children from the home.

Now, he's praying his 4-year-old son Achilles Hardy is able to survive.

Neighbors watched from behind police barricades with heavy hearts as investigators continued searching the scene on Thursday.

One neighbor has been looking out her window all day. Her best friend, Chase, did not make it out.

“I was just very upset because he was my best friend," said Adrianna Achens. "I liked them all."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.