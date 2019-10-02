BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- It’s that time of year again! Pumpkin spice, apple cider and decorative hay bales. It’s a fall tradition one local couple won’t be taking part in again.
It was the last thing Averie Harris thought she’d see as she got in her car to go to work Wednesday morning.
“I opened it and literally a huge smoke came out and I wasn’t sure what it was at first and then I smelled it,” Averie Harris, whose car caught fire, said
Averie had left three small decorative bales of hay in her backseat loosely covered in plastic.
“I got them at Walmart! Just these little 20 x 20-inch hay bales,” Averie said.
And for reasons the fire department says may never be known, sometime between three and seven Wednesday morning they started to smolder.
“We ended up pouring some bottles of water that we had and a small pitcher from inside and we dumped it on there,” David Harris, husband to Averie, said.
“It didn’t look like it had exploded or anything. It looked like it was just a slow burn,” Averie said.
Firefighters ended up throwing a little more water on it but couldn’t say what started it.
“They had one working theory they told me that hay can spontaneously combust which I’d never heard of, ever,” David said.
Anyone who grew up near or on a farm likely knows hay can spontaneously combust under the right conditions, but decorative hay in a car? That was a first for everyone.
Firefighters say this does not mean your festive decorations are dangerous, so no worries there, but for the Harris’? They’ll take a pass on the hay bales for the rest of the season.
