KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley called on the violence to end.
"Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line," Hawley said. "The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job."
Hawley was the first U.S. Senator to announce his intention to vote against the Electoral College results.
CBS News reports that one person has been critically injured in a shooting inside the Capitol after protestors breached it earlier Wednesday.
At least five others have been injured.
