KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is still fighting Big Tech, but this time it’s from Capitol Hill.
Earlier this week he questioned advocates of safer online practices, and the changes Hawley wants could impact how kids go online.
Hawley says his effort is a push to keep children safe on sites like YouTube.
“I think we can agree that exploiting children online is one of worst dangers and one of the worst social threats that we face,” he said.
The senator claims it’s too easy to access videos with children using the automatically recommended videos on the righthand part of the screen.
KCTV5 News tested the validity of Hawley’s claim by browsing YouTube videos gear toward children. Two clicks after starting with to slime videos, other clips with kids in a bathtub appeared.
It is those kinds of easy connections that Hawley says he wants the streaming company to address.
Mother of three Corey Engmann said when it comes to her children’s screen time, she is “pretty bossy as far as what they’re allowed to do.”
Engmann said her kids are limited on the screens and on YouTube.
“We’re not going to do any social media for our kids until eighth grade,” she added.
However, Engmann said that even when she isn’t with her kids, she wants them to be safe online.
Local cyber security experts have a few simple tips for parents like Engmann. Brian Hurley with Metropolitan Community College suggests creating a pre-approved playlist for kids, turning off the search function or using a totally different app like Disney or PBS.
Hurley said the most important thing for parents is to sit down with their kids so they know what the children are watching.
Another parent who spoke the KCTV5 News Wednesday, high school teacher Seth Oldham, agreed with Engmann’s approach of limiting screen access, as well as efforts like Hawley’s.
“I’m always in favor of putting parameters on technology and big technology companies,” he said. “This is one of the few situations where I agree with him.”
Oldham did point out one challenge that parents and older legislators may have compared to kids and teens when it comes to browsing video sites.
“They’re digital natives, so they really understand how all of that works,” he said.
Changes won’t happen anytime soon. A bill from Hawley is still in a senate committee, a long way to go before it becomes law.
KCTV5 News reached out to YouTube for a comment on Hawley’s claims but the company did not return calls before this story aired.
