KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley said Thursday that he will never apologize for voicing concerns about elections.
Hawley, who was the first U.S. Senator to say he would oppose President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win, issued a new statement on Thursday.
"I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections," Hawley said. "That's my job and I will keep doing it."
The statement comes following a wave of condemnation in Hawley's direction on Thursday.
Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth (R-MO) told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his "support of Hawley is the worst mistake of my life."
The Kansas City Star issued an editorial, claiming he has "blood on his hands."
After violence broke out on Wednesday, Hawley condemned it and said it needed to stop.
In comments to CNN, he said it wasn't a good idea to encourage people to go to the Capitol.
"I don't think urging people to come to the Capitol was a good idea," Hawley said. "The responsibility of violent criminal acts is with violent criminals."
