WASHINGTON (KCTV) – The Department of Agriculture's decision to relocate hundreds of jobs from Washington to Kansas City made national headlines, and now a local lawmaker wants to do the same for other agencies.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn are proposing a bill, the Helping Infrastructure Restore the Economy Act, which would move thousands of federal jobs out of DC and into 10 states around the country.
In a release, Hawley said federal agencies are “too removed from the rest of America” and called that “a big part of the problem with Washington.”
“The HIRE Act will move policymakers directly into the communities they serve, creating thousands of jobs for local communities and saving taxpayers billions of dollars along the way," he stated.
The plan would move 90 percent of the jobs from 10 agencies to different states, with the changes including the USDA being shifted to Missouri, the Department of Education moving to Tennessee and Veterans Affairs going to South Carolina.
While Hawley’s statement claims the plan would boost the economies in distressed areas of the country by moving in jobs and infrastructure projects, there's no indication of support in Congress for the plan.
