KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Demand for COVID-19 tests has spiked alongside an increase in cases this month, leaving few spots available at sites around the area.
On Monday KCTV5 monitored a walk-in testing location at the Heavy Construction Laborers' union near 78th and Prospect. More than 300 people waited in line for hours to get a swab.
But mass testing sites aren't the only places filling up quickly. Most urgent care and family practice locations around the city seem to have limited availability, too.
Dr. Lisa Hays, the Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth, said patients faced long wait times at some of their locations around Kansas City.
Hays said she fears that asymptomatic people seeking tests may be using up resources for sick patients.
"We're encouraging people to go to your primary care doctor or your health department," she said. "If you can get by with a home antigen test that may be your best bet."
Jackson County announced Tuesday that its test sites would no longer take walk-ins.
Chip Cohlmia, a communicable disease specialist for the department, said the department's available slots for Wednesday had already been booked.
"We want to make sure people who made appointments are getting their tests," he said.
A good option for Missouri residents who have not been able to find a test could be the free kits provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Click here to find a link to the form to receive a kit.
