ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) — Our final stop in our Haunted Heartland tour is probably the most famous in “ghost circles” – The Sallie House. Some say a lot of what makes ghost stories fun are the urban legends that come with them and there are certainly a lot of stories surround the Sallie House.
You’d never guess it’s notoriety by just looking at the house. It’s just an ordinary small, white house. But when you go inside, there’s a distinct “creepy vibe.” It is apparently a vibe that a lot of people want to feel.
“The Sallie House has just gained fame over the last several years,” said Andrea Clements, with the Atchison Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber now manages the house. It was home of Dr. Charles Finney in the 1870s. Legend has it a frantic mother brought her dying daughter to the doctor, but the child’s appendix burst during the surgery, and the child died.
According to the story, the spirit of a little girl named now roams the house—from the creepy cellar to an upstairs room filled with toys. But Sallie often doesn’t play nice.
“There’s been reports of men getting scratched,” said Clements.
The Sallie House is a frequent stop for ghost investigators and those who study the paranormal. In a room upstairs, balls and toys have reportedly moved on their own. And investigators have heard mysterious footsteps at night.
“The Sallie House has gotten to me,” said Elijah Buchholz, who runs the Apex Paranormal Tour Company. “There's definitely something in this place that shouldn't be taken lightly.”
But perhaps the strangest thing about the legend of Sallie, is that most of it is not true.
Sean Daley is an Anthropology professor at Lehigh University who’s researched the history of the home. He says there was never a girl named Sallie who lived in town.
“Really up until about 1990 there's no activity associated with that house,” said Daley. But even he believes there is something creepy about the house.
“Weird stuff happens in that house,” said Daley. “We've had objects move. We've had people get scratched. Window blinds open and close.”
The current owners keep the radio on at night, to keep Sallie happy.
Atchison welcomes the legends, and those brave enough to visit. Everyone, it seems enjoys a good ghost story.
“This is something that cultures around the world share.” Said Daley.
Hundreds of people visit the Sallie House each year. You can book a self-guided tour or even spend the night.
And don’t worry, they’ll keep the light, uh—radio, on for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.