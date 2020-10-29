INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV5) — Time seems to stand still inside the Bingham Waggoner Estate in Independence, MO. Step inside, and you’re transported to an earlier era and peek into the lifestyle of Kansas City’s rich and famous at the turn of the century.
The mansion sits on more than 19 acres, not too far from the Independence Square. It’s the former home of Missouri Senator and renowned painter, George Caleb Bingham. Later, the Waggoner family, owners of a large flour mill, bought the property and kept it for more than 100 years.
Today, the home is owned by the city of Independence and operates as a museum. More than 90 percent of the furnishings, carpets and paintings are original to the home.
“The craftsmanship is something you don't see anymore,” said Ron McCarty, with the Bingham Waggoner Historical Society.
Because of the coronavirus, the mansion is not open to the public for tours. But we got to experience the estate in a different way. You could say “spectral distancing” with the help of Elijah Buchholz, who runs the Apex Paranormal Tour Company.
“Bingham Waggoner is one of the most beautiful places we've been able to investigate,” said Buchholz.
Buchholz brought night vision cameras and other equipment that uses radio signals that allows ghosts to communicate with the living.
“Every time we've investigated here, we've had spirits responding to us, equipment going off,” said Buchholz.
But not so much, the night we tagged along.
Eventually, we used the “old-fashioned” ghost communicator—a standard Maglite flashlight—and got just a flicker of what could have been paranormal communication.
Sure, it’s fun, but there’s more to checking out old haunts around the area.
“It doesn't have to be scary,” said McCarty. “It's more about the energy that's left in an area.”
Elijah Buchholz agreed, “It's a great way to explore the history out here and get excited about the building and the folks who live here in the past.”
