UPDATE: The Board of Education of the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District voted in its meeting on Wednesday to terminate the employment of John Magoffin as a teacher in the district.
The district issued the following statement:
The Board concluded that Mr. Magoffin's use of inappropriate language violated the rules and regulations of the District and was unacceptable conduct for a tenured teacher in the District. We commend the students and parents in bringing forth their concerns to the administration so that this matter could be appropriately addressed. We also commend our teachers and employees who uphold the high standards of our profession and work diligently each day on behalf of all students. We will continue to move forward in our mission to provide a safe and successful learning environment for all District students and staff at the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District.
HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Harrisonville School Board has voted on the fate of a teacher’s job after accusations were leveled that he used a racial slur in class.
It’s not clear yet how the board voted. They have 72 hours to inform the teacher and his lawyer. His lawyer has indicated she will make that information public after she receives it.
The board went into closed session at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and spent about an hour and a half making their decision.
That comes after a marathon 11-plus-hour public hearing at the high school auditorium earlier this month, where the district presented evidence on four allegations of racist and sexist remarks, and his attorney presented evidence refuting the allegations.
John Magoffin teaches science at the Harrisonville high school and has been with the district since 2012. His lawyer says he was placed on paid leave in April and requested the hearing after the administration suggested he be fired.
The four allegations brought to the board include that he used the n-word in class.
His lawyer, Jean Lamfers, contends he didn’t use the full word, but rather the phrase “n-word” during a conversation, which she says was initiated by a student, on the topic of racial identity related to who can and cannot use the word.
“The characterization that my client is some kind of a racist person and that this is a racial slur that he directed at anybody is an absolutely false narrative,” Lamfers reiterated Wednesday night.
She also took issue with the public hearing going until 4:41 a.m., with the board refusing her request to continue proceedings to another day, when everyone was clearly exhausted by the time she was able to present the teacher’s side after 10pm.
KCTV5 contacted the district spokeswoman for an opportunity to respond to Lamfers’ statements and she declined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.