Harrisonville police trying to find motorcyclist who has eluded them twice
(Harrisonville Police Department)

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Harrisonville, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a motorcyclist who has fled from officers twice. 

Police posted a picture of the motorcyclist on Facebook and said the person fled from officers on March 20 and 22 when they tried to stop him. 

They said the motorcycle appears to be what they call a "naked" style sport motorcycle. 

They think the driver lives in Harrisonville, but they haven't been able to locate the person yet. 

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call Sgt. M. Davis at 816-380-8943.

