HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Jaeda Hasam has been located and is safely back at home.
Previous coverage is below.
The Harrisonville Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old who has not been seen since this morning.
The police say Jaeda Hasam was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of E. Elm St.
She is known to have friends in the Belton area.
She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
If you have any information about where she is, you are asked to call Detective Arbuckle at 816-380-3621. You can also call your local law enforcement agency.
