HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Harrisonville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.
According to the police, 17-year-old Swan Ware was last seen on March 27 in the 1100 block of Garden Drive in Harrisonville.
She has family and friends in Belton and Raymore.
She is described as having blond hair and blue eyes.
The police are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
If you have any information about where she is, call the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.
