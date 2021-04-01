Swan Ware

Swan Ware.

 (Harrisonville Police Department)

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Harrisonville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. 

According to the police, 17-year-old Swan Ware was last seen on March 27 in the 1100 block of Garden Drive in Harrisonville.

She has family and friends in Belton and Raymore. 

She is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. 

The police are unsure what she was last seen wearing. 

If you have any information about where she is, call the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.