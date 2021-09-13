HARRISONVILLE, MO (KTV) -- Police in Harrisonville are investigating the city's first homicide in years.
Officers responded about 2 a.m. Monday to the parking lot of the QuikTrip located at 1402 S MO-291 Highway. When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent stab wound. The individual was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Officers are currently investigating multiple crime scenes. The Kansas City Metro Squad has been asked to assist with the investigation.
The QuikTrip store and parking lot are currently closed and will remain closed until officers clear the scene.
If anyone saw anything or has any information, please call the investigating detective directly at 816-380-8950 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
