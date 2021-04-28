Harrisonville police find cash, various drugs during vehicle check

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Harrisonville police officers found more than $6,500 and what they believe are various drugs while conducting a vehicle check on Wednesday.
According to the Harrisonville Police Department, the vehicle check was conducted in the 1400 block of 291 Highway.
During that check, officers searched the vehicle and found the following:
- $6,574 in cash
- Roughly 248.5 grams of methamphetamine
- About 52.6 grams of assorted marijuana products
- A variety of pills, which police say all "appear to be controlled substances"
The police say that an arrest was not made because they are still waiting for lab results to come in.
The police also said none of the people present have a medical marijuana card issued.
The case is still being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.