HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.
The Harrisonville Police Department is attempting to identifying a man who police would like to talk to in reference to a stolen truck case.
If you know this man, you’re asked to call Lt. Osterberg at 816-380-8932 or send him an email at costerberg@harrisonville.com.
