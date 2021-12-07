HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Harrisonville are working a fatal accident involving a truck and a train.
Because of the incident, police have closed off Brickplant near S Brookhart Drive and also Anaconda Road at N Clearwater.
Police ask for drivers to avoid the area as this is an active investigation.
No further information has been released.
