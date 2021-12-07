Police car generic

HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Harrisonville are working a fatal accident involving a truck and a train.

Because of the incident, police have closed off Brickplant near S Brookhart Drive and also Anaconda Road at N Clearwater. 

Police ask for drivers to avoid the area as this is an active investigation. 

No further information has been released. 

