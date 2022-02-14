HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Harrisonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a teen not seen since Saturday.
According to the department's Facebook page, they're trying to locate Brady Waughtal, a 17-year-old male who was last seen February 12 around 9:45 night. He was last seen in the 900 block of Garden Way.
Waughtal is reported to be 5'8" and weighs 145 pounds. He has red hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on his left arm, left shoulder and right leg.
Anyone seeing or having information on Waughtal is asked to call Detective Hunziker at (816) 380-8950 or their local law enforcement agency.
