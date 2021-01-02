EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -- A paramedic with the Edwardsville Fire Department has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The City of Edwardsville Professional Firefighters Association made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying they had been informed about the death of Jason Taylor on the morning of Jan. 1.
Jason Taylor had been with the Edwardsville Fire Department since 2018, working as a paramedic.
Before joining the fire department, had had more than 15 years of experience in EMS.
"Many of his companions always had fond memories of Jason, his love of God and family, first and foremost, his love for the job, as he loved serving and helping others," the association said in a Facebook post. "His passion for the fire service, Jason was a photographer, who loved to capture the men and women who fought fire. He was passionate about the injustices of the world, such as child depression or bullying. We are truly honored to have had the pleasure to work and know such a beautiful human being."
Edwardsville Police Chief Tim Whitham said Taylor joined the department in 2018 and had 15 years of experience.
Whitham said things took a turn for the worse around Christmas.
"When he got sick he was following orders stay at home stay distanced try to rest relax and everything else and shortly after Christmas he had to be incubated and put on a vent and then passed as we know five days later," he said. "He was just infectious you just absolutely loved everything about him as soon as he walked into the door he was cordial jubilee just always entertaining."
The chief said since April, three other members of the department had the coronavirus.
Taylor's death marks the fourth fire employee in the metro to pass away from COVID-19.
According to the association, a collection has been started to help his family with the unexpected cost. To make a donation, they say you can stop by the fire house at 698 S. 4th St. in Edwardsville. You can call 913-422-5460 if you have further questions regarding that.
