KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Hallmark will be exiting their Home and Gifts business that is based in Kansas City.
Hallmark announced Monday afternoon that the Home and Gifts division of their company will be closing at the end of this year.
The business employed 60 people in Kansas City, but not all 60 positions have been eliminated. Those impacted by this will be offered support and they can apply for positions that are within the company.
Some of the Home and Gifts employees will shift to other parts of the company all depending on the needs of the business.
“In an ever-changing retail industry, we must constantly evaluate and evolve our company to ensure we focus our business model to best meet the needs of our valued consumers and customers. As a result of this continual process, we are exiting our stand-alone Hallmark Home & Gifts business. We expect this transition to be complete by the end of 2019. Gifts will continue to be a part of Hallmark’s product strategy, which will be offered within our Hallmark Retail and Hallmark Greetings businesses wherever Hallmark-branded gift products are sold,” Andy DiOrio, the Public Relations and Social Media Director for Hallmark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.