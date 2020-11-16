Plane off runway

The single-engine prop plane was landing about 10:30 a.m. after a gust of wind blew it off the runway into a grassy area, an airport spokesman said.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- No injuries were reported after a gust of wind blew a small plane off a runway as it was landing at the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport Monday morning.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m.

The pilot of the Piper Meridian turboprop single-engine plane was not injured.

The airport was shut down for all airplane traffic until the plane could be towed away.

