KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- No injuries were reported after a gust of wind blew a small plane off a runway as it was landing at the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport Monday morning.
The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m.
The pilot of the Piper Meridian turboprop single-engine plane was not injured.
The airport was shut down for all airplane traffic until the plane could be towed away.
