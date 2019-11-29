KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Black Friday is one of the biggest days for gun sales every year.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation processes hundreds of thousands of background checks on days like today.
You can buy a gun for someone else, but the ATF says there are things you need to know before you gift a gun.
From behind the counter at Cabela's today, guns were going fast.
"Like I said, I bought one for my boy,” one shopper said. "For a Christmas present. I am sure he's not going to be upset with that."
From handguns to rifles, people were out looking for deals. That included Preston Punzo and his son.
"Well, my son who is 13 years old thinks he needs a shotgun,” he said.
The pair were two of hundreds who walked down the counters and waited for their background checks.
The ATF said that, each year, the FBI does more than 100,000 background checks on Black Friday. Something to know is that, if you buy a gun for someone else, it's against the law if that person is a felon or has a domestic violence conviction.
"We've been out shooting a little bit, out shooting skeet,” Punzo said. “Next year, his school has a skeet program."
With no waiting period in Kansas or Missouri, shoppers like Preston and his son were able to leave Cabela's with guns the same day.
The line for guns at Cabela’s stayed steady all day. The store’s management said that on their busiest days, the gun department is the busiest section of their store.
"It's pretty crowded,” said Alan Seibel, a shopper. “The traffic getting in here was pretty rough. We're not used to that."
Hundreds of pre-sale background checks were done at the store on Friday.
For Vickey Johnson, Black Friday was the best day to buy her sixth gun.
"We've been looking for this gun a couple of weeks now,” said Johnson, who drove all the way from Topeka. "A 700 Remington 6.5 Creedmore."
Johnson said she and her husband are going hunting together and she wanted a gun she could use.
