KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A standoff that lasted nearly six and a half hours ended with police taking a gunman into custody on Saturday.
Police say it all started in front of Gate D at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Truman Sports Complex, home of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, was on lockdown for hours.
Police say it was around 10:30 this morning when a gunman with more than one gun started shooting at employees outside of Arrowhead Stadium. Nobody was hurt, but it did cause much concern for many.
“I got a feeling somebody is looking out there for me up there, you know?” Ronn Swann said.
Swann is a camera operator and today his assignment was shooting the Royals vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, a game being played right next to Arrowhead Stadium.
Luckily for him, his shift didn’t start until hours after the standoff began.
“Kind of lucky we have been able to stay away from there during the day,” he said. “We were never in any danger. They called us and told us ahead of time. We had text messages. I didn’t feel like we were in any real danger.”
As police continue searching the gunman’s SUV for evidence, the question that remains is why it happened.
“I know that there is some ideas that this may have been involved from a Chiefs game or an employee or something,” said David Jackson with the Kansas City Police Department. “We are not finding any indication of that to be accurate. We think this is more of a mental health situation.”
However, the suspect has been taken to jail tonight because he didn’t “fit the criteria” to be taken to a psychiatric hospital for further evaluation.
For Swann, this incident is unfortunately another reminder that: “It’s the world we live in today. More than anything else, you always have to be on guard for your personal safety and the safety of others.”
