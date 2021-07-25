Gunfire leaves 3 with injuries, neighborhood vehicles damaged

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police overnight were working several different crime scenes involving gunfire in the area of Prospect Avenue and Gregory Boulevard.
According to reports, the KCPD received calls of cars being shot into. Three people were shot, all with non-life-threatening injuries.
At least two cars were also damaged.
At this time, police do not have any suspect information.
