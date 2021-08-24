LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The sounds of gunfire coming from a fleeing vehicle forced a Liberty elementary school in lockdown on the first day of classes.
There is no active threat identified at this time, police say. No injuries or property damage has been reported.
Liberty police were called about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to the area of 1800 Place Liberte Drive on the report of shots fired. A work crew in the area heard the shots and notified a neighbor.
The location is approximately 1/2 mile away from Warren Hills Elementary School in a residential area. The school was notified and temporarily placed on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.
The shots reportedly came from a suspect vehicle which left the area in an unknown direction. It is described as a blue Dodge Magnum with black wheels, due to some missing hubcaps, dark tinted windows, and a full moon sticker on the rear window. There is no suspect driver or occupant description at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
