LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) - A guard at the Clay County Jail is under investigation for sexual assault involving an inmate.

The inmate’s family is outraged that he has since been returned to the same jail where they say he was attacked.

KCTV5 News has obtained the initial report filed of a sex offense involving sodomy at the jail that took place between 8:11 a.m. and 9:58 a.m. on Saturday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the accusation was against a deputy at the jail, who was immediately placed on paid leave as a matter of protocol for any accusation of misconduct while an investigation takes place.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the inmate was taken to the hospital, examined and then returned to the jail.

The inmate’s family is worried about the level of supervision, considering that just two weeks before he reported being sexually assaulted by a guard, another inmate died from ingesting fentanyl.

The spokesman said they are very concerned about how the drug got into the jail and are in the midst of investigating that as well.

Tuesday afternoon the sheriff’s office released a statement on the sexual assault investigation, with the sheriff saying in part that the department “holds our employees to the highest standards and take all accusations of misconduct very seriously.”