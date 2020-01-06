OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As news spread about the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, fear of a potential World War III mounted on the internet. Viral posts geared towards men between the age of 18 and 26.
“Maybe right now they’re funny, but when you really look into it, it’s not something you should joke about. It’s scary. I think it’s just a way to hide from it,” 23-year-old Chandler Dericks said.
The selective service posted a tweet that their website keeps crashing from all the increased traffic to it. KCTV5 News found some UMKC students with questions about the draft.
“I think it would definitely be scary for me and my loved ones, my friends. If my friends got drafted, I’d definitely be torn up inside, it’s just a very scary situation,” Dericks said.
“I feel like the chances are slim,” 22-year-old Adam Owens said.
The draft ended in 1973 due to opposition to the Vietnam War. But the government still requires males ages 18 to 26 to be registered if the need for another ever arises. It would take an act of congress to bring it back.
Assistant Professor of Political Science Rebecca Best says it won’t happen.
“I definitely understand why people are concerned right now,” Dr. Best said. “But politically, I don’t think it’s going to happen for a couple of reasons.”
First, the draft is just politically unpopular. Second, modern warfare has changed from the times of World War II and Vietnam.
“It’s not going to be fielding lots of troops on a battle field necessarily,” Dr. Best said.
A modern war will include a lot of cyber warfare and technology, things that require a lot more training than many of the drafted recruits of World War I and II.
Dr. Best did say it’s possible the United States could use conflict with Iran as a tool to recruit people to join the military voluntarily. The military has had trouble reaching their recruitment goals in recent years.
