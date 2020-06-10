KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police say on the evening of Wednesday, May 27, Marina Bischoff had been in a car accident. She was charged with a DUI and spent the night at KCMO’s Shoal Creek Police Station.

KCTV5 News got word from those who’ve been out here searching all day, that Bischoff's keys and phone have been found. Having that phone will allow police to see who she last communicated with. Because right now, many details surrounding Bischoff’s disappearance still remain unclear.

“It just seemed like something else was wrong,” Yolanda Armendariz, whose yard Bischoff’s car ended up in, said.

Armendariz says it appeared to be more than just a crash.

“There were tire marks that probably went through like three yards here,” Armendariz said.

Before getting back in her car to then be stopped by police across the street, Armendariz spoke with Bishoff face to face. She says the social worker appeared disoriented.

“She said she was trying to get home and that she was lost,” Armendariz said.

Armendariz feels she was already disoriented before the social worker drove into her yard.

“Like something more than a couple bottles of wine. Where did you do that? (as if talking to Bishoff) Did you do that at someone’s house, here in the neighborhood? Because you surely didn’t drive from your house to here that way,” Armendariz said.

Bishoff’s co-worker Becca Eck was at the second organized search on Wednesday and says she’s known to be quiet and an introvert.

“The sweetest most soft-spoken person. She’s always super helpful, and really deeply cares about and is compassionate to her patients,” Eck said.

“I want to point out when I show this photograph that it’s the one on this side that we’re mostly focusing on. This is her latest photo,” Private Investigator John Underhill said.

Underhill says with hazy details, they’re trying to do what they can to find any evidence that’ll lead them to the missing social worker.

“She left the police department from the lobby area, went out to the lot, stayed out there for a while and she then walked,” Underhill said.

Bishoff doesn’t have family in the area. Her parents are in Brazil, and other family resides in Texas. Loved ones say Bishoff suffers from depression and has been very down in recent days due to fears of COVID-19.