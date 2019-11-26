LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- It’s time to talk turkey! With less than 48 hours until Thanksgiving, people are rushing to the store for last minute meal prep. But what does it do to your wallet?
The sounds of the holidays rang outside a Hy-Vee in Lee's Summit Tuesday, while the beeping inside came from registers as busy customers were on the trek for turkey and in the pursuit of pie.
The total average cost of Thanksgiving this year is $48.91. Let’s breakdown what your money is going to.
Cranberries are $2.66, sweet potatoes are $3.75 a pound, rolls are $2.50, pumpkin pie mix is $3.32 and how about that turkey? That big bird averages around $20.80.
All of that comes from the National Farm Bureau, the group tracks the cost of Thanksgiving every year.
It says overall, the price has remained steady. Melody Hoffman was shocked at the low number.
“I don’t think so,” Hoffman said. KCTV5 News asked, “Why not? Why do you think it’s more.”
“I think all the side things that you add and the special touches. I don’t know. Maybe I just add more things,” Hoffman said.
“You can do it off that kind of budget,” Timothy Wells who is cooking for Thanksgiving said. “Back in the day, it used to be a turkey, but now, it’s like prime rib and crab legs and things like that. I think everybody just steps up their game.”
