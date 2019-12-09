KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, after the owner of Rockstar Burgers was charged with domestic assault, police tweeted for any other victims to come forward. Then Monday, police busted through the restaurant door to serve a search warrant on a separate accusation.
Police spent hours Monday removing items from 1611 Genessee, home of Rockstar Burgers, Pole Worx, and a private third story space owned by Rockstar Holdings.
Caitlin Krug is one of several admins for a private Facebook group that started because of a photo and videos of a violent and sexual nature began circulating.
Their goal was to bring attention to Brian Smith, the owner of Rockstar Burgers.
“And it just kind of sparked a wildfire of people coming forward with things they've either seen happen or witnessed or things that have happened to them personally there,” Krug said.
KCTV5 News asked Kansas City police for a list of calls for service. They were dispatched 19 times this year for one problem or another. 18 if you don’t count the recent call about a protest out front.
On Friday, the Platte County prosecutor charged Smith with felony domestic assault and armed criminal action, alleging he hit his now ex-girlfriend with a pistol inside his Parkville apartment. That put him in jail where he still sits.
Police said the search warrant served Monday relates to a report of a sexual assault in April in the upper level of the building.
The Facebook group has now evolved from a campaign to close the business into a support group.
“It kind of encourages you and gives you the courage to be like okay, I can do this,” Krug said.
Charges have yet to be filed in connection with the video, which involved sex acts with a dog. But to now have two cases in full swing, it is making some feel a little better.
“It feels like some of the weight has been lifted, but you know we're not done,” Krug said.
Smith has a hearing in the domestic assault case Tuesday, at which point, a judge could set a bond, though the prosecutor has requested he not be allowed to post bond.
