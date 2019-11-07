KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After voters decided to change Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back to The Paseo during Tuesday’s election, many were left wondering how Kansas City can honor the civil rights icon.
The area already has a school named after him, but there is a lesser-known park where Dr. King is recognized. If you didn’t know about it, you’re not alone.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Square Park sits between two major roadways, Cleaver II Boulevard and Swope Parkway, east of The Paseo and west of Prospect Avenue.
Dianna Brown lives right across the street from the park. When we asked if her if she knew the park’s name, she said, “No. Nobody knows the name of that park.”
Well, it may not be no one, but it’s definitely not many.
Ever since voters decided to change Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back to The Paseo, many have wondered how the city can now honor Dr. King. Meanwhile, there is already the elementary school and that park.
After we told Brown that the park was named after Dr. King, she said, “Are you serious? That’s Martin Luther King Park? That’s disrespectful there’s nothing to it.”
That’s part of the reason Duron Netsell, an urban designer at Midtown Design Development Construction, partly tweeted, “Few people realize KCMO has a park named after Dr. King. Sadly, this park fails to honor his legacy.”
“There’s a lot more we can do to honor the struggles of civil rights and what better way to do it than an existing asset that can be utilized by all the community,” Netsell said.
A part of the tweet was a preliminary design of what the park could be, including baseball fields, food forest gardens, civil rights memorials, and education.
According to that preliminary design, there would be a playground located near a waterfall overlook. According to Netsell, he wants to possibly add a bridge to bring together both communities.
However, the designs aren’t set and stone and that is why the group wants the community’s help.
“Nobody wants to propose something and say, ‘This is the way it needs to be,’ but this is a community asset and the community should have a say in what happens here,” Netsell said.
That is sweet music to resident’s ears.
“I think it would be fine,” said Thomas Romig, who lives near the park. “I don’t know why they wouldn’t.”
“I think it’s an excellent idea,” Brown said. “Absolutely.”
There are still many questions regarding cost and how the project would be funded, which the group hopes to meet and discuss in the near future.
