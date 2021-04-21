FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Whataburger will hold groundbreaking events for two of the four restaurants they plan to introduce into the KC metro.
According to the Overland Park and Lee's Summit chambers of commerce, the events will happen on Thursday.
The Overland Park Chamber said their groundbreaking will happen at 9 a.m. on April 22 at 8420 W. 135th St.
According to the Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce calendar, their groundbreaking will happen at 2 p.m. on April 22 at 1450 NE Douglas St.
A previous release from Whataburger on their corporate website states that they have planned for at least four restaurants in the KC metro this year.
The other two locations will be at 18811 E. U.S. 40 Highway in Independence and 905 Highway 7 in Blue Springs.
They plan to open their first location in the KC metro in the fall, according to that release. It's unknown which location that will be, however.
Update: Blue Springs Councilmember Chris Lievsay posted today on Facebook that the city council approved all plans and agreements with Whataburger to move forward. That approval was made on Monday.
So, those in Blue Springs can expect to see construction begin next month. Lievsay said people can expect it to be completed by the end of the year.
