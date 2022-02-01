MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Grocery store managers were hardly surprised by the mad dash Tuesday. It happens any time there’s a storm coming and usually gets busier the closer the storm comes.
The parking lot at the Hy-Vee in Mission was bustling Tuesday afternoon as the first few drops of freezing rain spit from the sky.
“I’ve got the most important part: the beer,” said Tiffany Lanman.
She only had a handful of grocery bags to load in the trunk but said that was hardly all of it.
“This is my last stop. I've already been to Sam's Club and a couple other places,” she said.
“Busy, very busy, busier than usual,” said Starr Nelson, when asked to describe the vibe inside.
The store was so busy that Hy-Vee’s corporate media relations team wouldn’t let cameras inside by Tuesday afternoon, concerned the camera gear would get in the way as so many people were snaking their way through the store.
“It’s pretty crazy. There’s a lot of weaving in and out of traffic,” said shopper Patricia Whitney. “Everybody does this when the stuff is coming down. It's like, let's prepare for the next month or whatever.”
Cameras were allowed inside on Monday. KCTV5 saw lines five people deep. At that point, 36 hours from the start of the storm, some customers were surprised and not quite sure why a Monday looked more like a Chiefs game day of shoppers snapping up chips and dip.
“I wonder if all these people are here for the Chiefs points,” Amy Sobanek told her mother.
Hy-Vee offers fuel discounts based on how many points the Chiefs score. The team lost the AFC Championship game but still scored enough points for Sobanek to get some savings on her gasoline. Her mother thought about it for a few seconds, then had an aha moment.
“Oh, yeah, the weather report,” said her mother, Cindy Massey. “Everybody has to go shopping, not knowing that if it snows, it will melt.”
Staff said the French toast joke about people buying bread, milk and eggs is still a thing.
“It’s all the staples that people think that they need,” said Mission Hy-Vee manager Nicole Bryant.
But for those wrapped up in the worry about getting snowed in, it’s way more than just that.
“Now, I have everything I don't need and everything I do,” said Kim Macy, assessing her stuffed shopping cart. “We're going to have steak. We're going to have, apparently, all kinds of desserts.”
Why not treat yourself if you’re going to be homebound?
Even Whitney, who made the joke about people buying a month’s worth of stuff, admitted she’s not immune.
“I mean we all do it,” she said.
Bryant said they haven’t run out of any one food item entirely. She said there might be fewer brands left to choose from the later you arrive, but, heck, maybe you’ll be stuck having to try a new one and find out you like it better than your usual.
