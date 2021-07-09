KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An early morning shooting in the parking lot of a closed Westport grocery store left one person hospitalized and multiple suspects on the loose.
Kansas City police responded at 2:16 a.m. to the World Market at Westport Road and Bridger Road after a shooting call. When they arrived, they found and helped a shooting victim, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said they are looking for multiple suspects, and no one is in custody. Officers used K-9 units for the search, and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office also assisted.
Police believe the incident started as a fight in the World Market's parking lot. Some nearby vehicles sustained bullet damage. No one else was injured in the incident, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.