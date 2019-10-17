SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – One day after gaining a new opponent in the Democratic primary, former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom announced Thursday that he is ending his Senate campaign.

In a release, Grissom announced the decision and said he was putting his support behind state senator Barbara Bollier, who had announced her candidacy Wednesday.

Grissom noted in the release that he thought flipping the seat held by the retiring Republican Senator Pat Roberts was key for Democrats.

“Working to win our U.S. Senate seat for the first time in more than 80 years has always been a mission that’s bigger than just me and I know a drawn-out primary would be harmful to our fight,” he said. “I’ve come to believe the most important thing I can do to help us win this race is to step aside, and ask for all those that want to challenge Kansas’ status quo to unite with me in supporting Barbara Bollier.”

Bollier made national headlines in 2018 when she switched parties after serving a decade in the Kansas state legislature as a Republican. In announcing her candidacy for the U.S. Senate, Bollier noted that health care would be a focus of her campaign.

“Healthcare is one of my top priorities. In Kansas, healthcare is a priority because it's unaffordable and inaccessible,” she said.

Bollier faces a historical challenge since Kansas has not be represented in the Senate by a Democrat for more than 80 years. Republicans Congressman Roger Marshall, former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and State Senator Susan Wagle are among the candidates who have declared in the GOP race.

